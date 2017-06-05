Victorville seeks public input on website redesign
As the city prepares to redesign its website, it'll first seek the assistance of its community. Officials are inviting public input via survey through June 23. "Respondents will be asked questions about how they use the City's current website and what services, information and changes they'd like to see in the new site," the city said in announcing the survey.
