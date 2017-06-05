Victorville pawn shop employees send ...

Victorville pawn shop employees send suspected robbers running for their lives

Shortly before 2 p.m., two suspected gunmen walked into the Seventh Street Pawn Shop at 15160 7th Street in Victorville wanting to look at a video gaming system and a gun. That's when the duo sprang into action attempting to rob the business, but one of the employees who was armed decided to fight back, authorities said.

