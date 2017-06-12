Victorville NAMI office a overloadeda...

Victorville NAMI office a overloadeda with teens contemplating suicide

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

According to the Parent Resource Program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide, there are an average of over 5,240 attempts per day by young people in grades 7 through 12. The charity also notes on its website that more teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease combined. To help remedy the problem in California, the state legislature passed Assembly Bill 2246 in 2016, which requires school districts to adopt suicide prevention policies that target high-risk groups.

