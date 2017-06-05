Victorville man identified as victim ...

Victorville man identified as victim of Upland slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Brian King, 28 of Victorville was found lying in the Taco King parking lot in the 1300 block of East Foothill Boulevard of shortly after 2 a.m. May 27. He was taken to San Antonio Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Days later, police arrested Daniel James Aguilar , 27 of San Bernardino, in connection to the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) 15 hr Beepnoop 14
Ladies Beware 18 hr Randee 3
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Jun 8 Who 13
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Jun 8 dhex 15
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Covfefe May 31 Who 1
Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty May 29 Better than her 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 10 at 2:13PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC