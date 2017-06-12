Victorville man arrested on suspicion...

Victorville man arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession, child endangerment

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A 28-year-old Victorville man was arrested after a traffic stop uncovered narcotics in the "immediate proximity" of his children, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Central Station Deputy Casas initiated a traffic stop in the area of Michigan Avenue and Mavis Street in Grand Terrace at 10:29 a.m. Thursday and made contact with the driver, identified as Tyrone Johnson, and his two children, ages 4 and 6-months old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 1 hr FAR Q 4,848
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Wed Who 7
Devin Nunes Jun 13 Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Jun 12 Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Jun 12 Who 57
Covfefe Jun 12 Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Jun 12 olaMD 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 16 at 8:57AM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC