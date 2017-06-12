Victorville man arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession, child endangerment

A 28-year-old Victorville man was arrested after a traffic stop uncovered narcotics in the "immediate proximity" of his children, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Central Station Deputy Casas initiated a traffic stop in the area of Michigan Avenue and Mavis Street in Grand Terrace at 10:29 a.m. Thursday and made contact with the driver, identified as Tyrone Johnson, and his two children, ages 4 and 6-months old.

