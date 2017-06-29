Victorville man alleged co-workers at Clow Valve Co. called him the "N" word
A black former production supervisor for a Corona manufacturing company was awarded $16.6 million Thursday, June 29 by a Los Angeles jury, which found he was discriminated against because of his race and that his employer failed to prevent his mistreatment. Victorville resident Rickey Moland's attorney said in his opening statement previously that Moland was called the "N" word and other racially offensive names in a case he said that sounded more like something from decades ago rather than 2012.
