Victorville Kohla s remains closed due to trash compactor fire Sunday evening
Kohl's department store remained closed Monday following a fire in a trash compactor that forced customers and employees to evacuate the business on Sunday evening. According to San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesman Ryan Vaccaro, reports of a fire came in a 7:25 p.m. Sunday and firefighters found a trash compactor along the side of the building in Dunia Plaza off Bear Valley Road with flames and smoke coming out of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jun 12
|Sunny
|2
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Jun 12
|Who
|57
|Covfefe
|Jun 12
|Who
|2
|Spectacular sunset on Sunday
|Jun 12
|olaMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC