Victorville Kohla s remains closed due to trash compactor fire Sunday evening

Kohl's department store remained closed Monday following a fire in a trash compactor that forced customers and employees to evacuate the business on Sunday evening. According to San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesman Ryan Vaccaro, reports of a fire came in a 7:25 p.m. Sunday and firefighters found a trash compactor along the side of the building in Dunia Plaza off Bear Valley Road with flames and smoke coming out of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.