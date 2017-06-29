Victorville Councilwoman Gomez blocks adoption of Green Tree Golf Course budget
By casting the lone opposition vote, Council member Blanca Gomez blocked passage of the nearly $667,000 Green Tree Golf Course budget after calling for the Council to mull a future sale of the property. Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cox and Councilman Jim Kennedy recused themselves from the June 20 public hearing at the behest of City Attorney Andre de Bortnowsky because they both live in homes on the golf course.
