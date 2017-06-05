Victorville City Council meeting: What to watch for
The City Council will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting inside Council Chambers at City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive. Prior to that, it will hold an adjourned meeting at 3 p.m. According to the agendas for each meeting, items the Council will consider include: Discussion and possible action regarding options for funding fire services in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|May 28
|serena
|10
|Devin Nunes
|May 26
|Taco
|8
|Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC