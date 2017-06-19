Unmanned military Reaper drones flying into March Air Reserve Base
The drones were recently moved to March Air Reserve Base from Victorville. Riverside area residents have gotten used to seeing the U.S. military's second largest plane - the C-17 Globemaster III - lift off from March Air Reserve Base, where nine of the massive cargo jets are stationed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|1 hr
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|1 hr
|Better than you
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jun 12
|Sunny
|2
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Jun 12
|Who
|57
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC