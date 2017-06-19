Unmanned military Reaper drones flyin...

Unmanned military Reaper drones flying into March Air Reserve Base

The drones were recently moved to March Air Reserve Base from Victorville. Riverside area residents have gotten used to seeing the U.S. military's second largest plane - the C-17 Globemaster III - lift off from March Air Reserve Base, where nine of the massive cargo jets are stationed.

