Two Victorville transients with stolen property arrested during traffic stop
Two Victorville transients were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, after deputies discovered a significant amount of stolen personal property in the vehicle, authorities said. Loma Linda Deputy B. Ortiz and his partners, L. Sandoval and Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|May 28
|serena
|10
|Devin Nunes
|May 26
|Taco
|8
|Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC