Two security guards accused of stealing 200 pounds of illegal, confiscated fireworks

Two security guards were arrested in connection to the theft of approximately 200 pounds of illegal fireworks that had been previously confiscated on Tuesday, authorities said. San Bernardino County Fire Department investigators requested San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station deputies to responded to an undisclosed location in Victorville for a burglary that occurred Monday evening, authorities said.

