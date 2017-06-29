Traffic stop nets guns, drugs and ex-...

Traffic stop nets guns, drugs and ex-felona s arrest Thursday

1 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A traffic stop led to a 44-year-old Victorville man's arrest Thursday after authorities found drugs, firearms and a plastic mask inside the car, authorities said. Zachariah Pacillas was arrested after the Sheriff's Department High Desert Regional Gang Team pulled him over as they conducted a proactive gang enforcement sweep in unincorporated areas of Victorville on Thursday.

