Star-studded lineup set for this week...

Star-studded lineup set for this weekenda s Route 66 Bluegrass Festival in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

For years the Huck Finn Jubilee was a Father's Day staple in the High Desert. With national acts from Randy Travis to Roy Clark gracing the stage at Mojave Narrows Regional Park, bluegrass fans reveled in a weekend full of music, workshops and fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens 2 hr Victor 6
Devin Nunes 15 hr Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Mon Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mon Who 57
Covfefe Mon Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Mon olaMD 1
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Jun 10 Beepnoop 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 13 at 1:45PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC