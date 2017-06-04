Stabbing victim dies, others injured ...

Stabbing victim dies, others injured in Hesperia fighting

One young man died and three others were wounded during a knife fight in Hesperia early Sunday, June 4, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Hesperia deputies responded at 3:18 a.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 13900 block of Katelyn Street in, and found several wounded people .

