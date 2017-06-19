Southwest celebrates first day of summer with heat wave
Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix. less Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, ... more Urijah Salcedo throws a bucket of water on himself while playing in Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|11 hr
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|11 hr
|I win
|14
|Covfefe
|Tue
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Tue
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|Tue
|Better than you
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC