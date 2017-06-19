Southwest celebrates first day of sum...

Southwest celebrates first day of summer with heat wave

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix. less Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, ... more Urijah Salcedo throws a bucket of water on himself while playing in Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16) 11 hr I won 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 11 hr I win 14
Covfefe Tue Who 3
Alicia......................Homeless Hobo Tue Better than you 2
Alicia..........................Hobo Tue Better than you 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Jun 14 Who 7
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC