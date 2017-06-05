Search warrant leads to two arrests for narcotics, weapons violations

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapons violations after a search warrant was served at their residence Thursday morning, authorities said. David Garcia, 34, of Victorville, and Ruby Mendoza, 22, of Adelanto, were taken into custody after authorities searched a home in the 14300 block of Manzanita Road at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

