Search warrant leads to two arrests for narcotics, weapons violations
A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapons violations after a search warrant was served at their residence Thursday morning, authorities said. David Garcia, 34, of Victorville, and Ruby Mendoza, 22, of Adelanto, were taken into custody after authorities searched a home in the 14300 block of Manzanita Road at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|5 hr
|Fabulous fisherman
|5
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Beepnoop
|14
|Ladies Beware
|Sat
|Randee
|3
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Jun 8
|Who
|13
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Jun 8
|dhex
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC