Search warrant leads to two arrests f...

Search warrant leads to two arrests for narcotics, weapons violations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapons violations after a search warrant was served at their residence Thursday morning, authorities said. David Garcia, 34, of Victorville, and Ruby Mendoza, 22, of Adelanto, were taken into custody after authorities searched a home in the 14300 block of Manzanita Road at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens 5 hr Fabulous fisherman 5
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Sat Beepnoop 14
Ladies Beware Sat Randee 3
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Jun 8 Who 13
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Jun 8 dhex 15
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Covfefe May 31 Who 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 11 at 2:46PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC