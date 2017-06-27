SCLA sees completion of industrial facility, major lease signed
The deal includes a three-year, 195,508-square-foot industrial lease with Newell Brands for “Distribution Centre 18” at SCLA in Victorville. The lease with Newell renders DC 18 completely occupied, with the remainder of the building to be occupied by Plastipak Packaging, Inc., which signed a five-year, 174,515-square-foot lease in late 2016 prior to construction.
