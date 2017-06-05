Scanner traffic: Murder suspect possi...

Scanner traffic: Murder suspect possibly spotted in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities received reports that a woman wanted for murder out of Colton may have been spotted at a local apartment complex Monday morning. Scanner traffic at approximately noon reported that Nicole Darrington Clark, 42, may have been spotted at an apartment complex in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Covfefe May 31 Who 1
Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty May 29 Better than her 2
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 28 Victor 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... May 28 serena 10
Devin Nunes May 26 Taco 8
Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Vista 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 06 at 2:20PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC