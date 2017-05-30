San Bernardino County Fair draws reco...

San Bernardino County Fair draws record numbers

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Fair General Manager Geoff Hinds told the Daily Press he credits great weather, a solid lineup of musical artists and a variety of fair attractions as some of the “key ingredients” that drew roughly 140,000 to 145,000 visitors to the eight-day fair that ended on Memorial Day. “We're still counting the numbers, but our tickets sales were 10 percent up and our online sales 40 percent up over last year," Hinds said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Covfefe May 31 Who 1
Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty May 29 Better than her 2
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 28 Victor 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... May 28 serena 10
Devin Nunes May 26 Taco 8
Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Vista 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC