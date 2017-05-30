San Bernardino County Fair draws record numbers

Fair General Manager Geoff Hinds told the Daily Press he credits great weather, a solid lineup of musical artists and a variety of fair attractions as some of the “key ingredients” that drew roughly 140,000 to 145,000 visitors to the eight-day fair that ended on Memorial Day. “We're still counting the numbers, but our tickets sales were 10 percent up and our online sales 40 percent up over last year," Hinds said.

