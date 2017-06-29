Rollover crash sends one man to the hospital, jams northbound I-15 traffic in Hesperia

California Highway Patrol Officer Macias told the Daily Press that a green Toyota SUV was reportedly driving recklessly according to witnesses when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control and hit the center divider guardrail between Highway 395 and Joshua Street at approximately 6:25 a.m. The collision caused the Toyota to overturn a number of times - Macias said witnesses varied between five and 15 on the number of times it overturned - before eventually landing on top of a white Kia. The driver of the Toyota, identified as a 21-year-old Victorville man, had to be extricated by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, according to Macias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.