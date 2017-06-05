Purse snatcher arrested after alleged...

Purse snatcher arrested after allegedly stabbing woman Wednesday

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman with a pair of scissors as he attempted to take her purse Wednesday evening. The incident, which occurred in a parking lot near DD's Discounts at the intersection of 7th Street and La Paz Drive, was reported around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

