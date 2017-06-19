Prostitution sting nets 19 arrests ov...

Prostitution sting nets 19 arrests over eight-hour period in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

An undercover prostitute operation conducted in the area of Seventh Street and Tatum Drive resulted in the arrest of 19 people, authorities said. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station conducted the operation aimed at identifying prostitutes and those soliciting prostitute in order to charge them with those crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Covfefe 11 hr Who 3
Alicia......................Homeless Hobo 18 hr Better than you 2
Alicia..........................Hobo 18 hr Better than you 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Jun 14 Who 7
Devin Nunes Jun 13 Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Jun 12 Sunny 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 20 at 4:43PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC