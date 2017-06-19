Prostitution sting nets 19 arrests over eight-hour period in Victorville
An undercover prostitute operation conducted in the area of Seventh Street and Tatum Drive resulted in the arrest of 19 people, authorities said. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station conducted the operation aimed at identifying prostitutes and those soliciting prostitute in order to charge them with those crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Covfefe
|11 hr
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|18 hr
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|18 hr
|Better than you
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jun 12
|Sunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC