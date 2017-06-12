Prison inmates have started using drones to smuggle contraband
Enterprising prison inmates have begun using drones to smuggle contraband - including porn, drugs and cell phones - into facilities across the country. Justice Department documents obtained by USA TODAY reveal more than a dozen attempts to transport illegal goods into state and federal facilities over the past five years.
