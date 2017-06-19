Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Victorville

A woman pedestrian was killed when struck by a pickup truck in Victorville just before 11 p.m. Friday, June 16, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. Investigators said the truck driven by Joseph Covarubias, 42, of Victorville, was southbound on Hesperia Road at Comanche Road when the woman crossed Hesperia Road into the path of the truck, the release stated.

