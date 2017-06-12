Parents awake to find son engulfed in flames at Victorville home
A 27-year-old man suffered severe burns over half of his body after he had become engulfed in flames at his parents' Victorville home Friday night, sheriff's officials said. About 11 p.m. Friday, Justin Dunford's parents heard a “loud noise” in their home in the 12400 block of Camino Canada Way;” seconds later, their son, Justin Dunford, entered their second-floor bedroom engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
