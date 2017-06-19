Our View: The heat is on, so try to avoid it
The thermometer is rising and temperatures have hit highs rarely seen in recent years already. Monday's highs were expected to be 107 in Hesperia, 108 in Apple Valley, 109 in Victorville, 111 in Adelanto and 117 in Barstow .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Covfefe
|8 hr
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|15 hr
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|15 hr
|Better than you
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jun 12
|Sunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC