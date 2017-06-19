Our View: The heat is on, so try to a...

Our View: The heat is on, so try to avoid it

13 hrs ago

The thermometer is rising and temperatures have hit highs rarely seen in recent years already. Monday's highs were expected to be 107 in Hesperia, 108 in Apple Valley, 109 in Victorville, 111 in Adelanto and 117 in Barstow .

