Options for Youth to close 7 school centers on Saturday

Options for Youth Public Charter Schools will close seven school centers authorized by the Victor Valley Union High School District on Saturday, leaving school officials “heartbroken,” according to a statement provided to the Daily Press on Friday afternoon. Nonclassroom-based charters like OFY came under fire last year when the state Supreme Court let stand an appellate court ruling that limits where they can legally operate sites.

