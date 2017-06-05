Options for Youth students get surprise graduation gift
Options for Youth recently held its spring graduation ceremony at the Ontario Convention Center, a bi-annual school tradition celebrating 200 Mustangs' completion of high school. The public charter school brought students from across its regional locations together for the ceremony last Wednesday evening, with graduate Yesenia Tovar serving as the student speaker among the 145 total who walked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|May 28
|serena
|10
|Devin Nunes
|May 26
|Taco
|8
|Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC