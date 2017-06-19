OnStar leads deputies to stolen vehic...

OnStar leads deputies to stolen vehicle suspects in Victorville

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A man and woman were arrested after deputies tracking a stolen vehicle via OnStar witnessed the two suspects get into the vehicle and attempt to start it up, authorities said Friday. Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's dispatch received a report from OnStar, the in-vehicle security system, advising that a vehicle reported stolen out of Monrovia on Wednesday was currently parked in the 13900 block of Cahuenga Road in unincorporated Victorville.

Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

