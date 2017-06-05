Officials recover mana s body from aqueduct Thursday
The body was recovered after a bicyclist riding near the aqueduct in an area just north of Highway 395 and Eucalyptus Street reported that he thought he saw a body floating in the waters just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist followed along as the body floated in the current while San Bernardino County Sheriff's and County Fire Departments personnel arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies Beware
|12 hr
|Its Me
|1
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|18 hr
|Who
|13
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|22 hr
|dhex
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC