Newell Brands Leases 195,508 sf Industrial Space At Southern California Logistics Airport

Stirling Development Announces Lease with Newell Brands as Construction of Large Industrial Facility at SCLA is Completed Ahead of Schedule Victorville, CA - As a testament to the continuing economic growth within the Inland Empire's High Desert region, Stirling Development is pleased to announce it has executed a three-year 195,508-square-foot industrial lease with Newell Brands for Distribution Centre 18 in Victorville, CA. The 370,023-square-foot facility is located at Southern California Logistics Airport, an 8,500-acre multimodal freight transportation hub which includes a 2,500-acre commercial and industrial complex entitled for 60 million square feet of development.

