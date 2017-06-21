Michael Max graduates summa cum laude

Michael Max graduates summa cum laude

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

Park University's Barstow Community College Campus Center and Victor Valley College Campus Center held a joint commencement ceremony on May 19 at VVC in Victorville. Graduating with a bachelor's degree in public administration was Michael G. Max II of Tehachapi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens 15 hr Who 7
Devin Nunes Tue Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Mon Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Jun 12 Who 57
Covfefe Jun 12 Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Jun 12 olaMD 1
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Jun 10 Beepnoop 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 14 at 4:05PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC