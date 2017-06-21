Michael Max graduates summa cum laude
Park University's Barstow Community College Campus Center and Victor Valley College Campus Center held a joint commencement ceremony on May 19 at VVC in Victorville. Graduating with a bachelor's degree in public administration was Michael G. Max II of Tehachapi.
