Man airlifted after getting hit by truck on Village Drive
A man was airlifted to a local trauma center after getting struck by a truck on Village Drive Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press that a man darted out into oncoming traffic while trying to cross the street at the intersection of Village Drive and Tawney Ridge Lane at approximately 4 p.m. The man was struck by a blue pickup truck traveling south on Village Drive, according to Rodriguez, and taken to Victor Valley Global Medical Center before being airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
