Man airlifted after getting hit by truck on Village Drive

A man was airlifted to a local trauma center after getting struck by a truck on Village Drive Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press that a man darted out into oncoming traffic while trying to cross the street at the intersection of Village Drive and Tawney Ridge Lane at approximately 4 p.m. The man was struck by a blue pickup truck traveling south on Village Drive, according to Rodriguez, and taken to Victor Valley Global Medical Center before being airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.