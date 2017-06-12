Last defendant in ATM murder case sen...

Last defendant in ATM murder case sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The last of three defendants involved in the 2012 shooting death of a 56-year-old Victorville man near an ATM has been sentenced. Valerie Joi Wildman, 51, of Victorville, was sentenced Wednesday to a determinate term of 25 years to life and an indeterminate term of 50 years to life, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 10 hr FAR Q 4,848
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Jun 14 Who 7
Devin Nunes Jun 13 Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Jun 12 Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Jun 12 Who 57
Covfefe Jun 12 Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Jun 12 olaMD 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 16 at 12:55PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,759 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC