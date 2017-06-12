Last defendant in ATM murder case sentenced

The last of three defendants involved in the 2012 shooting death of a 56-year-old Victorville man near an ATM has been sentenced. Valerie Joi Wildman, 51, of Victorville, was sentenced Wednesday to a determinate term of 25 years to life and an indeterminate term of 50 years to life, according to court records.

