Large commercial development project under construction on Industrial Boulevard

Friday Jun 23

Joseph W. Brady, the president of The Bradco Companies, told the Daily Press a large flex-space commercial building is currently under construction on 5-acres along Industrial Boulevard in Victorville. Brady said his company sold the two-parcel property to Richard Gottlieb, the managing member of Bedford Industrial who is currently working on the first phase of the two-phase project.

