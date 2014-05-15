It's almost time to get wet, catch a ...

It's almost time to get wet, catch a drive-in movie or enjoy the extra hours of daylight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

For us Southern Californians, the first day of summer doesn't feel much different than the last day of spring. Truck driver Jesse James, of Victorville, runs through sprinklers to cool down after playing basketball during his lunch break at Hunter Hobby Park in Riverside on Thursday, May 15, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Wed Who 7
Devin Nunes Jun 13 Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Jun 12 Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Jun 12 Who 57
Covfefe Jun 12 Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Jun 12 olaMD 1
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Jun 10 Beepnoop 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 15 at 9:41PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC