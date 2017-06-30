In Kennedya s absence, Victorville City Council pushes public safety tax discussion
Down one member during its last meeting, the City Council pushed discussion on a possible tax measure, raising concerns on the dais over the time left for review before approval of a special election. Councilman Jim Kennedy requested the public safety tax discussion be agendized during the June 6 meeting, according to city documents.
