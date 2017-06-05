Hot dogs and bullets: Investigation continues after gunfire at Victorville barbecue Sunday
Authorities launched an investigation after gunfire erupted during a barbecue late Sunday, officials said, but no suspects have yet been apprehended. The probe was launched after San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies responded to reports of gunshots heard near the 12400 block of Flagstone Court late Sunday.
