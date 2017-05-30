High Desert fatalities have risen nea...

High Desert fatalities have risen nearly 50 percent this year, data shows

Fatal crashes are on the rise in the High Desert, mirroring a national trend, according to data analyzed by the Daily Press and local public safety officials. Statistics on the number of fatal crashes in the High Desert from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol show a sharp spike from the previous year.

