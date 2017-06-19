Hesperia tattoo artist, accused of raping 19-year-old, refuses to be arraigned
HESPERIA >> A High Desert tattoo artist arrested Friday afternoon after a nearly three week rape investigation refused to attend his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records. Henry Richard Camarena Jr., 43, of Hesperia, failed to appear before a Victorville judge to answer charges of raping an unconscious woman.
