Hesperia tattoo artist, accused of ra...

Hesperia tattoo artist, accused of raping 19-year-old, refuses to be arraigned

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

HESPERIA >> A High Desert tattoo artist arrested Friday afternoon after a nearly three week rape investigation refused to attend his arraignment Tuesday, according to court records. Henry Richard Camarena Jr., 43, of Hesperia, failed to appear before a Victorville judge to answer charges of raping an unconscious woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 19 hr CassH 4,849
Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09) Thu TrinketStar 41
News Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16) Wed I won 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Wed I win 14
Covfefe Jun 20 Who 3
Alicia......................Homeless Hobo Jun 20 Better than you 2
Alicia..........................Hobo Jun 20 Better than you 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 23 at 4:54AM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC