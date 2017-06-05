Hesperia officials looking to get tou...

Hesperia officials looking to get tough on illegal fireworks

As Independence Day draws near, officials have sounded the alarm that fireworks, including the "safe and sane" type, are illegal in Hesperia. Mayor Paul Russ told the Daily Press the city doesn't want a repeat performance of last year when fireworks lit up the sky over Hesperia and "thunderous booms" rocked entire neighborhoods.

