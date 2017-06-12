Greater Hope Foundation honors two special high school graduates
The Greater Hope Foundation hosted a lunch where it honored high school graduates who were under the care of local resource families. Surrounded by Pacific Island decorations, graduates Shyan and Yiwen opened gifts as parents, friends and foundation officials took their photos during a special lunch at Shakey's Pizza Parlor in Victorville on Friday.
