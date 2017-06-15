Grand Terrace traffic stop leads to child endangerment, drug arrest

A 28-year-old Victorville resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and child endangerment after deputies found narcotics in his possession near two children, ages 6 months and four years in Grand Terrace, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. A deputy suspected Johnson was under the influence of drugs and he did not comply with commands and attempted to run away.

