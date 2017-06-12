Generous donation: 16-year-old offers her hair to fellow cancer fighters
A young cancer fighter recently braved the salon chair as she had a portion of her long, dark-blond hair cut for chemo patients. Sitting inside Bella Mia salon in Hesperia on Tuesday, 16-year-old Paije Grissom held up her freshly-cut braided ponytail as she laughed and exclaimed, “I didn't know I had that much hair.” Diagnosed six years ago with a rare form of malignant chordoma cancer, Grissom is a smiling, outgoing teenager from Victorville who told the Daily Press she wants to donate her “long, luscious hair” while she still can.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jun 12
|Sunny
|2
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Jun 12
|Who
|57
|Covfefe
|Jun 12
|Who
|2
|Spectacular sunset on Sunday
|Jun 12
|olaMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC