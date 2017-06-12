Generous donation: 16-year-old offers her hair to fellow cancer fighters

A young cancer fighter recently braved the salon chair as she had a portion of her long, dark-blond hair cut for chemo patients. Sitting inside Bella Mia salon in Hesperia on Tuesday, 16-year-old Paije Grissom held up her freshly-cut braided ponytail as she laughed and exclaimed, “I didn't know I had that much hair.” Diagnosed six years ago with a rare form of malignant chordoma cancer, Grissom is a smiling, outgoing teenager from Victorville who told the Daily Press she wants to donate her “long, luscious hair” while she still can.

