Four charged for alleged California to Warren heroin pipeline

Federal authorities say they have charged four people for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to mail heroin from California to the Warren area. Named in a seven-count indictment are: Derrick Eggleston, 31; Rachael Sherman, 38, both of Warren; Alexander Zamudio, 43; and Zoany Zamudio, 38, both of Victorville, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.