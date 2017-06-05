Four charged for alleged California t...

Four charged for alleged California to Warren heroin pipeline

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Federal authorities say they have charged four people for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to mail heroin from California to the Warren area. Named in a seven-count indictment are: Derrick Eggleston, 31; Rachael Sherman, 38, both of Warren; Alexander Zamudio, 43; and Zoany Zamudio, 38, both of Victorville, California.

