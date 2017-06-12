Fire tears through Victorville home Friday
Despite sizzling temperatures, firefighters were able to get a handle on a blaze that ripped through a home Friday afternoon. San Bernardino County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 16800 block of Shivers Street, near Dean Avenue, at 12:35 p.m. County Fire Battalion Chief Josh Sprague said firefighters arrived and found the home “heavily involved” with flames.
