Fatal shooting early Thursday shuts d...

Fatal shooting early Thursday shuts down stretch of Hesperia Road

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A stretch of Hesperia Road and C Street remains closed following a fatal shooting in the area early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed that a shooting took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 15500 block of Hesperia Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Parents January 14, 2000 Wed cainec 1
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Tue True 8
Alicia......................Homeless Hobo Tue Toofunny 3
Covfefe Tue Whocares 4
DrumpfCare Tue Thumbsdown 2
News This man was arrested after a third church brea... Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,366 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC