Fatal shooting early Thursday shuts down stretch of Hesperia Road
A stretch of Hesperia Road and C Street remains closed following a fatal shooting in the area early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed that a shooting took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 15500 block of Hesperia Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Parents January 14, 2000
|Wed
|cainec
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Tue
|True
|8
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Tue
|Toofunny
|3
|Covfefe
|Tue
|Whocares
|4
|DrumpfCare
|Tue
|Thumbsdown
|2
|This man was arrested after a third church brea...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC