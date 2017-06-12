Extra traffic enforcement yields 130 ...

Extra traffic enforcement yields 130 citations in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A pair of traffic-related special enforcement operations resulted in authorities issuing 130 citations to motorists over the past two months. With funds made available to the City of Victorville through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station utilized extra enforcement to help increase safe driving awareness in several high traffic areas within the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devin Nunes 12 hr Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia 21 hr Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mon Who 57
Covfefe Mon Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Mon olaMD 1
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Jun 11 Fabulous fisherman 5
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Jun 10 Beepnoop 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 13 at 1:45PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC