Extra traffic enforcement yields 130 citations in Victorville
A pair of traffic-related special enforcement operations resulted in authorities issuing 130 citations to motorists over the past two months. With funds made available to the City of Victorville through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station utilized extra enforcement to help increase safe driving awareness in several high traffic areas within the city.
