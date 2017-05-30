Excited to excel: Excelsior celebrates exceptional accomplishments among 337 graduates
Valedictorian: Alexis Sanchez - graduated with a 4.6 weighted grade point average and an associate degree from Victor Valley College, and will attend University of Alabama to study neurosurgery. Salutatorian: Gavin Lewis - will graduate from VVC on June 8 and attend Pepperdine University to study psychology and social science.
